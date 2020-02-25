Tua Tagovailoa’s Health Continues To Sound Like It’s Positive Ahead Of The Draft

It continues to sound like former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa will be just fine for the NFL.

The dual-threat quarterback won’t participate in the NFL combine as he continues to rehab his injured hip, but Ian Rapoport reported all signs are pointing in a positive direction Tua ahead of the draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch his full report below.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa undergoes his medical evaluation as we speak, with no loss of blood flow in his hip and plenty of positivity… while we update #LSU QB Joe Burrow and #Oregon QB Justin Herbert. pic.twitter.com/EtNy3I59cS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2020

Obviously, I’m happy Tua is going to be healthy. His hip injury was brutal against Mississippi State, and it ended his career at Alabama on the spot.

There have been major questions about his health going forward, but everything we’ve heard has been very positive.

For fans of the game, that’s great news because he’s an exciting player.

If Tua is healthy, then the Detroit Lions will almost certainly end up drafting him. I guess this is the reality of the situation, and I just better get used to it.

It’s been a tough pill to swallow that Matthew Stafford’s time might be over, but here we are.

We’ll see what happens, but all signs seem to indicate Tua will be wearing blue and silver in 2020.