EXCLUSIVE: Bernie Sanders Co-Chair Talks To The Daily Caller: ‘The Political Elite Has Not Worked For Many People’

In an interview with the Daily Caller, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ National Co-Chair Ro Khanna attributed Sanders current success to the fact that, “The political elite has not worked for many people and I think that there is an anger at the current system and the rise of candidates like Bernie Sanders suggests that.”

Sanders is leading in the number of pledged delegates so far, from the past three primaries and caucus in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada – where he walked away with 24 of the 36 delegates. (RELATED: DNC Spokeswoman Throws Sanders Under The Bus On Cuba)

In last week’s debate MSNBC Anchor Chuck Todd asked the democratic candidates, “Should the person with the most delegates at the end of this primary season be the nominee, even if they are short of a majority?” Sanders replied, “I think that the will of the people should prevail. Yes, the person who has the most votes should become the nominee.”

This is not surprising as Sanders currently has a plurality of delegate pledges.

California Democratic Rep. Khanna furthered Sanders’ comments saying, “I mean I would have thought that every democrat would be for the principle that the person with the most delegates should be the nominee.”

To win the democratic nomination a candidate must win the majority of the votes, but if Sanders is not able to win on the first ballot in July, then a “broken convention” will apply. This means superdelegates will then have the opportunity to cast their votes.

But Khanna is not deterred by the threat of superdelegates and said, “People want fundamental change. They were fundamentally upset by the status quo.”