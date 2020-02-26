‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Talks Potentially Returning To Reality TV Following Marriage

Reality star Sadie Robertson isn’t fully closed off to the idea of returning to reality television.
Robertson opened up about her new marriage and the possibility of returning to reality TV to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.
the day before. ???? the day before bigs things is normally when the nerves are the highest for me. It is when the emotions play out, the anticipation that i feel can’t wait to be met with the joy of what is about to happen. The day before is normally when all the preparation is done for the people who i haven’t yet seen. ???? It’s the day before impact – before you push through the unknown to get to what you know more than anything you ever have known. ???? This was the day before our wedding. Today is the day before my 3rd book comes out and similar feels are coming just because it’s the day before.
“I’m not going to say ‘never,’ because we would have never thought we would have a TV show in the first place,” Robertson said. “It was crazy. But maybe one day. Everything’s changed though. Now I’m married, John Luke and Mary-Kate have a baby — we grew three family members this year. So much life has happened that if we did it, it would look so different, so I don’t know.”
“And, I think right now, because we live in different places, it would be hard to have that [family-focused] element that made ‘Duck Dynasty’ what it is,” she added. “Once we’re all back in the same place, who knows? Maybe we’ll do a little family show.” (RELATED: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Gets Married To Christian Huff)
Robertson was open to the idea of her marriage being on reality television, which would be great for the “Duck Dynasty” family since the show ended. The show had a cult-like following and it’d be cool to see what the family is up to now.
In the past year, family members have married and had babies, so it’d be fun to see how the family dynamic has changed since their rise to reality TV stardom.