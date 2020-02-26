‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Talks Potentially Returning To Reality TV Following Marriage

Reality star Sadie Robertson isn’t fully closed off to the idea of returning to reality television.

Robertson opened up about her new marriage and the possibility of returning to reality TV to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

“I’m not going to say ‘never,’ because we would have never thought we would have a TV show in the first place,” Robertson said. “It was crazy. But maybe one day. Everything’s changed though. Now I’m married, John Luke and Mary-Kate have a baby — we grew three family members this year. So much life has happened that if we did it, it would look so different, so I don’t know.”

“And, I think right now, because we live in different places, it would be hard to have that [family-focused] element that made ‘Duck Dynasty’ what it is,” she added. “Once we’re all back in the same place, who knows? Maybe we’ll do a little family show.” (RELATED: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Gets Married To Christian Huff)

Robertson was open to the idea of her marriage being on reality television, which would be great for the “Duck Dynasty” family since the show ended. The show had a cult-like following and it’d be cool to see what the family is up to now.

In the past year, family members have married and had babies, so it’d be fun to see how the family dynamic has changed since their rise to reality TV stardom.