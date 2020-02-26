Tua Tagovailoa Says He Expects To Be Medically Cleared March 9

Former Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has revealed the exact date he expects to be cleared for football activities.

While talking to the media at the combine Tuesday, the lefty gunslinger revealed that he thinks his doctors will clear him to return March 9.

After that, he said it’s a “full go” up until his pro day and he’ll be “ready to go.” Watch his full comments below.

Tua says he expects to get cleared by his doctors on March 9 ???? “It’s full go.” (via @FntsyHeadliners)pic.twitter.com/SQmjMGmFXv — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 25, 2020

March 9 isn’t too far away at all. In fact, it’ll probably be here before we know it. If the former college star is only about a week away from being a “full go” on the field, then he’s 100% going to be a top-five pick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on Nov 27, 2019 at 7:45pm PST

It’s truly remarkable how fast Tua has bounced back from his brutal hip injury. There were serious questions about whether or not he’d even be able to play again.

Now, he’s a little more than a week away from being able to do whatever he wants on the field after his November injury.

There’s no question at all that his recovery has been incredibly impressive.

The question now is what team will pull the trigger on drafting him. All signs point to it being the Detroit Lions. I hope something changes there, but it doesn’t look like it will.

It seems like there’s a very good chance Tua ends up in Detroit.