Bill Belichick Works Out Middle Tennessee Defensive End Tyshun Render In The Rain

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recently worked out Middle Tennessee defensive end Tyshun Render in private.

The Blue Raiders tweeted photos out Tuesday of the man responsible for leading the Pats to six rings putting in some work with Render. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Feb 2, 2020 at 4:53pm PST

However, this was far from your regular workout down in Tennessee. The sun wasn’t shining. In fact, it was the exact opposite.

In the photos shared by the program, the weather looks atrocious, but Belichick didn’t seem fazed at all. Give them a look below.

The mastermind behind 6 Patriots Super Bowls was on campus yesterday to watch Tyshun Render workout as he prepares for his professional career.#BlueRaiders | #MT | #EATT | #MiddleMade pic.twitter.com/EJrZatS1eI — Middle Tennessee FB (@MT_FB) February 25, 2020

This right here is why Belichick is just on a different level. Most coaches right now are focused on the combine. That’s where all the biggest names in the sport are at the moment.

Belichick is out here working out a prospect 99% of you have never heard of until this very moment. His eye for talent is on a different level.

Bill Belichick didn’t win six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots by accident. The NFL is a brutal league to succeed in, and his eye for talent that everybody else misses has played a huge role in his success.

We’ll see if the Pats pull the trigger on Render, but Belichick’s interest is bound to raise his profile around the league.