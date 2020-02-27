Entertainment

Lee Phillip Bell, Co-Creator Of ‘The Young And The Restless’, Dead At 91

Lee Phillip Bell, the co-creator of “The Young And The Restless,” has died.

Bell, who was also known for her work on “The Bold And The Beautiful,” was 91 years old when she died of natural causes on Tuesday, according to a report published by Fox News.

“Our mother was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother,” her family said in a statement. “Gracious and kind, she enriched the lives of all who knew her. We will miss her tremendously.”

Bell and her husband successfully created two of the longest-running dramas on television. “The Young And The Restless” has been on air since 1973, while “The Bold And The Beautiful” has been airing since 1987. “General Hospital” is currently the longest-running and first aired in 1963. (RELATED: Comedian Rip Taylor Dies At 84 Years Old)

Bell first began her career as a broadcast journalist and produced her own daytime talk show on a CBS-affiliate station for 33 years.

Bell won 16 regional Emmy awards for her work on her daytime talk show. In 1975, she was honored with the Emmy award for outstanding drama series for “Y&R.” In 2007, she was given the lifetime achievement award from the Daytime Emmys.