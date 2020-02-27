Why Have The American People Decided To Throw Out Their Political Leaders And Start Over?

Now that Sen. Bernie Sanders is surging and a populist-left Sanders versus populist-right

Trump race looks more and more likely, it might finally be time for America’s leadership class to

start looking inward and asking what’s going on. People don’t throw out all their normal

political leaders for a TV-host billionaire and a socialist who honeymooned in the Soviet Union

when they are satisfied with the state of affairs in their country. Something’s going wrong for

the American people. They are desperately searching for new political leaders who will shake

things up.

You would think the first question our leaders would ask would be, “Why is this

happening?” What is going so wrong for people that they throw out all the establishment

political leaders? There is perhaps no greater sign of how out of touch our political

establishment is than its failure to seriously discuss this question, three-plus years into the

Trump presidency.

Our country was led for decades by a centrist group of corporate-minded Republicans

and Democrats. These people had different views on issues of social policy and national

security. When it came to economics, though, the differences over the past few decades have

been more a matter of degree. Both parties have had generally pro-corporate mindsets with

differences over things like a few points in the top tax rate. We make a huge deal over it, but in

reality, the ideological divide in our country has been pretty narrow. The difference between

Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump is not narrow. It’s massive. Sanders wants to fundamentally

transform our country. Trump is pretty transformational himself, but in a much less politically

radical way when it comes to economics. (RELATED: How Trump Could Hand The ‘America First’ Agenda To Bernie Sanders)

At Washington’s think tanks and trade associations, a lot of time is spent lamenting the

“whackos” who are taking over the political system. It’s true that a lot of those in office right

now don’t understand the inner workings of our system the way most politicians traditionally

have. The point to understand is that’s precisely what voters increasingly want. Voters are not

in the mood for status quo. They want radical change from outsiders or, in Sanders’ case, from

an insider who’s always been outside the political mainstream.

One obvious answer to what’s driving the fervor in our country is economic stagnation

in the middle. When you add soaring health care, education and housing costs to lower wage

gains, many Americans have felt economically flat, or even down, these past couple of decades.

Couple this with the high visibility of those thriving at the top and you have a recipe for political

disruption. When people who have felt economically stagnant for years see the massive

number of private planes parked at the airport — planes that weren’t there a few years ago in

nearly as many numbers — they start wondering if the system is rigged. When people see a

financial crisis that makes Wall Streeters richer, they start questioning the fundamental fairness

of our economic system. These worries have been exacerbated by the horrible behavior

displayed by America’s leaders in recent years.

In the corporate world, people see that failure comes with no cost. Actually, for those at

the very top, failure is usually now accompanied by a huge payout. Adam Neumann, co-founder of WeWork, ran his company into the ground through gross mismanagement and walked away

with more than $1 billion for his trouble. Marissa Mayer took over a struggling Yahoo and drove

it much further into disrepair. She got a quarter-billion dollars for her time. John Stumpf, the

CEO who ran Wells Fargo as the bank was ripping off its account holders, was given over $100

million at his exit. These are just a few prime examples. It happens all the time. The lesson

people take is that the rules are different for America’s elites. It’s a no-lose proposition. Not

surprisingly, people don’t like it.

People also don’t like our kids being burdened by record student loan debt. Curious

about Sanders’ popularity? That’s a great place to start. Our top colleges are run by overpaid

administrators who are getting rich while our kids face massive student loan debts. Top college

tuitions are astronomical. The schools, meanwhile, are building multibillion-dollar financial

endowments that are subsidized by taxpayers, and they are using very little of this money to

help students. None of this sits well with hardworking Americans.

The question for those of us who still believe in free markets and economic growth as

better drivers of progress than government programs is this: How do we win people back to our

point of view? We have lost younger Americans, for sure. Changing this dynamic goes beyond a

simple marketing exercise. It’s not a matter of selling the free market message better. Some

changes may be needed to make our system actually work better for a broader group of

Americans. The question is how we implement those changes without fundamentally harming

our economy with new regulations or taxes.

For too long, those in power have avoided this discussion. There is no more important

topic. Why do people feel the system is not working? Do we need changes? This debate should

have started three years ago, but it’s a lot easier to make fun of the whack jobs arriving in

Washington than to ask why the American people are sending them. If the risk of a Bernie

Sanders presidency doesn’t drive the start of this debate, then we are all probably in for a world

of trouble.

