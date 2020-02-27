Why Have The American People Decided To Throw Out Their Political Leaders And Start Over?

Now that Sen. Bernie Sanders is surging and a populist-left Sanders versus populist-right
Trump race looks more and more likely, it might finally be time for America’s leadership class to
start looking inward and asking what’s going on. People don’t throw out all their normal
political leaders for a TV-host billionaire and a socialist who honeymooned in the Soviet Union
when they are satisfied with the state of affairs in their country. Something’s going wrong for
the American people. They are desperately searching for new political leaders who will shake
things up.
You would think the first question our leaders would ask would be, “Why is this
happening?” What is going so wrong for people that they throw out all the establishment
political leaders? There is perhaps no greater sign of how out of touch our political
establishment is than its failure to seriously discuss this question, three-plus years into the
Trump presidency.
Our country was led for decades by a centrist group of corporate-minded Republicans
and Democrats. These people had different views on issues of social policy and national
security. When it came to economics, though, the differences over the past few decades have
been more a matter of degree. Both parties have had generally pro-corporate mindsets with
differences over things like a few points in the top tax rate. We make a huge deal over it, but in
reality, the ideological divide in our country has been pretty narrow. The difference between
Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump is not narrow. It’s massive. Sanders wants to fundamentally
transform our country. Trump is pretty transformational himself, but in a much less politically
radical way when it comes to economics. (RELATED: How Trump Could Hand The ‘America First’ Agenda To Bernie Sanders)
At Washington’s think tanks and trade associations, a lot of time is spent lamenting the
“whackos” who are taking over the political system. It’s true that a lot of those in office right
now don’t understand the inner workings of our system the way most politicians traditionally
have. The point to understand is that’s precisely what voters increasingly want. Voters are not
in the mood for status quo. They want radical change from outsiders or, in Sanders’ case, from
an insider who’s always been outside the political mainstream.
One obvious answer to what’s driving the fervor in our country is economic stagnation
in the middle. When you add soaring health care, education and housing costs to lower wage
gains, many Americans have felt economically flat, or even down, these past couple of decades.
Couple this with the high visibility of those thriving at the top and you have a recipe for political
disruption. When people who have felt economically stagnant for years see the massive
number of private planes parked at the airport — planes that weren’t there a few years ago in
nearly as many numbers — they start wondering if the system is rigged. When people see a
financial crisis that makes Wall Streeters richer, they start questioning the fundamental fairness
of our economic system. These worries have been exacerbated by the horrible behavior
displayed by America’s leaders in recent years.
In the corporate world, people see that failure comes with no cost. Actually, for those at
the very top, failure is usually now accompanied by a huge payout. Adam Neumann, co-founder of WeWork, ran his company into the ground through gross mismanagement and walked away
with more than $1 billion for his trouble. Marissa Mayer took over a struggling Yahoo and drove
it much further into disrepair. She got a quarter-billion dollars for her time. John Stumpf, the
CEO who ran Wells Fargo as the bank was ripping off its account holders, was given over $100
million at his exit. These are just a few prime examples. It happens all the time. The lesson
people take is that the rules are different for America’s elites. It’s a no-lose proposition. Not
surprisingly, people don’t like it.
People also don’t like our kids being burdened by record student loan debt. Curious
about Sanders’ popularity? That’s a great place to start. Our top colleges are run by overpaid
administrators who are getting rich while our kids face massive student loan debts. Top college
tuitions are astronomical. The schools, meanwhile, are building multibillion-dollar financial
endowments that are subsidized by taxpayers, and they are using very little of this money to
help students. None of this sits well with hardworking Americans.
The question for those of us who still believe in free markets and economic growth as
better drivers of progress than government programs is this: How do we win people back to our
point of view? We have lost younger Americans, for sure. Changing this dynamic goes beyond a
simple marketing exercise. It’s not a matter of selling the free market message better. Some
changes may be needed to make our system actually work better for a broader group of
Americans. The question is how we implement those changes without fundamentally harming
our economy with new regulations or taxes.
For too long, those in power have avoided this discussion. There is no more important
topic. Why do people feel the system is not working? Do we need changes? This debate should
have started three years ago, but it’s a lot easier to make fun of the whack jobs arriving in
Washington than to ask why the American people are sending them. If the risk of a Bernie
Sanders presidency doesn’t drive the start of this debate, then we are all probably in for a world
of trouble.
