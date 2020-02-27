‘No Time To Die’ Will Be The Longest James Bond Movie At 163 Minutes

“No Time to Die” will be the longest James Bond movie ever made when it’s released on April 10.

According to the film’s info released on ticketing websites for different theaters, the runtime checks in at a staggering 163 minutes. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on Feb 19, 2020 at 1:31pm PST

That makes it the longest Bond film ever made.

Looks like we have our final #NoTimeToDie running time – 163 minutes. Been popping up on various international distribution sources and cinema websites and now also on the Regal website. https://t.co/s1mKvDyXS5 pic.twitter.com/58ALFeSz4c — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) February 26, 2020

Both @HoytsAustralia and @HoytsNZ have updated their #NoTimeToDie listing with a run time of 163 minutes. pic.twitter.com/PGV8dMLjef — James Bond Australia (@JamesBondAUS) February 26, 2020

#NoTimeToDie is currently listed at 163 minutes, which would make it the longest #JamesBond movie ever.https://t.co/aY1eGxr7Wa pic.twitter.com/ZD06lE9kQf — Screen Rant (@screenrant) February 26, 2020

“No Time to Die” checking in at nearly three hours is a ridiculously long movie! That’s asking a lot out of the audience.

If you’re going to have a 163 minute film, it better be damn good. Asking the audience to sit through a movie that long if it’s poorly made should be a jailable offense.

Luckily, “No Time to Die” looks like it’s going to be outstanding, and it’s Daniel Craig’s final time as the iconic spy.

You know they’re going to send out Craig in style after several successful movies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on Feb 21, 2020 at 8:00am PST

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on Craig’s final James Bond movie. I think “No Time to Die” is going to be awesome.