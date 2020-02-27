Editorial

‘No Time To Die’ Will Be The Longest James Bond Movie At 163 Minutes

Actor Daniel Craig attends the German premiere of the new James Bond movie 'Spectre' at CineStar on October 28, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

“No Time to Die” will be the longest James Bond movie ever made when it’s released on April 10.

According to the film’s info released on ticketing websites for different theaters, the runtime checks in at a staggering 163 minutes. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

 

That makes it the longest Bond film ever made.

No Time to Die” checking in at nearly three hours is a ridiculously long movie! That’s asking a lot out of the audience.

If you’re going to have a 163 minute film, it better be damn good. Asking the audience to sit through a movie that long if it’s poorly made should be a jailable offense.

Luckily, “No Time to Die” looks like it’s going to be outstanding, and it’s Daniel Craig’s final time as the iconic spy.

You know they’re going to send out Craig in style after several successful movies.

 

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on Craig’s final James Bond movie. I think “No Time to Die” is going to be awesome.