Watch Behind-The-Scenes Look At The New James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’

A special inside look at the new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” was released Tuesday morning.

In the short video, director Cary Joji Fukunaga discusses the highly-anticipated 25th film in the iconic saga, and it’s pretty great. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on Feb 20, 2020 at 8:00am PST

Fukunaga also revealed that the film takes place after Bond has been in retirement for five years and that he’s a “wounded animal struggling with his role as double O.”

Give it a watch below.

“We aimed to do something extraordinary with this one,” Director Cary Joji Fukunaga gives a behind-the-scenes look at #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/AGZhcv5hD4 — James Bond (@007) February 25, 2020

I really hope “No Time to Die” lives up to the hype. It’s the final movie with Daniel Craig, and we have to send him out on a strong note.

Craig has been one of the best actors to ever play the legendary spy, and the movies with him have all been very dark.

That’s a good thing. James Bond movies are simply better when they’re darker and more serious.

You can catch “No Time to Die” in theaters starting April 10th. It looks like it’s going to be great!