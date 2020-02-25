Editorial

Watch Behind-The-Scenes Look At The New James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’

No Time To Die (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/007/status/1232304240393150464)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
A special inside look at the new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” was released Tuesday morning.

In the short video, director Cary Joji Fukunaga discusses the highly-anticipated 25th film in the iconic saga, and it’s pretty great. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

 

Fukunaga also revealed that the film takes place after Bond has been in retirement for five years and that he’s a “wounded animal struggling with his role as double O.”

Give it a watch below.

I really hope “No Time to Die” lives up to the hype. It’s the final movie with Daniel Craig, and we have to send him out on a strong note.

Craig has been one of the best actors to ever play the legendary spy, and the movies with him have all been very dark.

That’s a good thing. James Bond movies are simply better when they’re darker and more serious.

You can catch “No Time to Die” in theaters starting April 10th. It looks like it’s going to be great!