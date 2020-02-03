Watch The Super Bowl Commercial For The New James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’

The Super Bowl ad for the new James Bond movie “No Time To Die” is pretty great.

The 25th James Bond movie and the last one with Daniel Craig will hit theaters April 10, and fans of the legendary series can’t wait. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The hype only got cranked up Sunday night when a new preview dropped during the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

If you weren’t already pumped, the latest promo should be more than enough to change that.

“No Time to Die” better be a damn good movie. With it being the final time Craig will play the iconic spy, we just have to send him out on top.

The good news is that it looks like there’s no doubt “No Time to Die” will be exceptional.

Judging from everything we’ve seen so far promoting the movie, I think we’re going to be in for an incredibly fun time April 10.

It looks like it’s going to be lit, and the Super Bowl ad from last night only further reinforced that belief.

Keep checking back for more updates on the movie when we have them. April 10 can’t get here fast enough!