Reddit Theory Involving Dragonglass Pokes Huge Hole In The Battle Of Winterfell In ‘Game Of Thrones’

One Reddit theory has punched a huge hole in the battle of Winterfell in season eight of “Game of Thrones.”

The battle of Winterfell was one of the biggest moments of the final season of the hit HBO show, and it ended with the Night King being killed by Arya. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

However, one Reddit user pointed out the entire battle could have been much simpler if the good guys just used dragonglass.

@murderousbanana13 wrote the following:

On Dragonstone we see that there is plenty of dragonglass (s7e4), but for some reason, no one thought of making dragonglass arrowheads, think about it. In Season 3 we see Sam kill a white walker with a dragonglass dagger, so we know that dragonglass is an effective choice for killing white walkers and wights. Arrows would be a smart choice because they could kill wights/white walkers (and maybe even the Night King) without hand to hand combat and in one shot. With the arrows they could easily kill zombie Viserion too. Can someone explain why they didn’t?

I regret stumbling across this. I honestly do. How the hell did the “Game of Thrones” writers not figure this little plot hole out?

So they have dragonglass, but they don’t use it in the biggest battle in eight seasons of the show? I’m not an expert, but that seems like a pretty big issue.

Perhaps the writers knew about this little hole and couldn’t do much because the battle would be over in a matter of minutes.

Either way, now that I know this plot hole, I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to watch the battle of Winterfell the same way again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on May 1, 2019 at 7:24am PDT

It’s such a shame the first seven seasons of “Game of Thrones” were so incredible and the ending was so damn bad.

It’s still one of the best shows ever made, but the final season will forever be pathetic. You hate to see it!