Hearse Stolen From California Church, Body Still Inside

A person stole a hearse with a body still inside from Saint Anthony Greek Orthodox Church in Pasadena, California.

The black Lincoln Navigator containing the casket was stolen from the church Wednesday night around 7:45 PM, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. There was no service planned for that night and the car with the casket inside was sitting in the parking lot of the church. (RELATED: 68-Year-Old Charged With DUI After Leading 20 MPH Police Chase)

To the suspect(s) driving around in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8PM today in uninc #Pasadena: Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator. pic.twitter.com/Dvo7u94zL1 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020

“The family (of the person in the casket) has not contacted police,” said Lt. Tri Hoang of LASD confirmed to the Daily Caller. The department tweeted “Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator.” There were no arrests made and there are no developments at this time.