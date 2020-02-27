Watch Epic Wisconsin Basketball Hype Video Ahead Of Game Against Michigan

An epic Wisconsin basketball hype video is making the rounds on Instagram.

Barstool Wisco posted a video from @rollbadgers, and there’s no question it’ll have fans of the sport going wild. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Whether you love Wisconsin or love cheering against me and the Badgers, you’ll have to admit this video is awesome, especially with Michigan looming on the horizon Thursday night.

Give it a watch below.

If that video doesn’t have you ready to lace them up, then I’m not sure you’re a real college basketball fan.

Again, I don’t care whether you love or hate Wisconsin or not. You have to admit when you see a great hype video, and that’s exactly what the post above was.

Now, we have to get to work Thursday night against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. Embrace the challenge because it’s another opportunity to get a huge win.

Let’s get to work and get the job done.

You can watch the game between the Badgers and Wolverines at 7:00 EST on ESPN2. I can’t wait to get another win against a damn good team.

P.S.: While we’re here talking about basketball videos, let’s remember the greatest Wisconsin basketball video on the internet.