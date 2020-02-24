Maryland Is In 1st Place In The Big 10 With The Conference Tournament Looming, Wisconsin Is Tied For Second

The Big 10 basketball tournament is only 16 days away, and Maryland is currently leading the way.

As of this moment, the Terrapins are in first, and then there’s a four-way tie for second between Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa and Penn State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The first games if the B1G tourney will get underway March 11 in Indianapolis.

It’s truly incredible just how deep the B1G is this season. We have 10 legit tournament teams, and could even sneak in another one or two.

There’s not another conference in America that even comes close to the depth of the Big 10 this season.

Maryland is almost certainly going to get the one seed in the tournament. They’re two games in front of second.

After that, we have pure chaos on our hands and I love it. Obviously, I’m taking Wisconsin all the way to finish second.

We play Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern and Indiana to close out the season. Every single one of those games is winnable.

Not only that, we’ll almost certainly be favored in the final three. Worst case scenario, we probably end up as the four seed in the conference tournament. The Badgers are rolling right now.

No matter what, we’re in for a crazy time, and I can’t wait for the conference tournament to start. Go, Badgers go!