Baker Mayfield Says He Needs To Have ‘A Better Weight’ Next Season, Won’t Reveal How Much He Weighs

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield thinks he needs to get into better shape for the 2020 season.

Mayfield and the Browns suffered a horrific 2019 campaign after entering the season with expectations through the roof. The young quarterback is focused on getting better, and his weight will play a role in that.

“It is a better weight. I feel like I cleaned my diet up. Just being able to treat this offseason and come in to this year not having to do combine training and be able to focus on football related things,” Mayfield told the team’s website when discussing his weight. “I feel good. As long as I am still able to move around, if I can add a little muscle mass to protect myself, that is good.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When asked how much he weighs, Mayfield declined to reveal the answer.

I won’t post them here, but there are photos out there of what Mayfield looks like standing shirtless next to other star athletes.

He looks like a guy that you pulled out of your local bar. He doesn’t look anything like any elite athlete or football star.

Honestly, Mayfield could get into much better shape, but that won’t fix everything.

Mayfield needs an attitude readjustment more than anything. That might sound harsh, but it’s true. He behaves like his fingers are loaded with Super Bowl rings.

In reality, he hasn’t won a single important game.

If losing weight and toning up is a sign he’s taking the game more seriously, then it’s a good sign. I’ll withhold judgement until I see some actual results.