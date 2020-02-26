ESPN Cleveland Host Tony Grossi Suspended For Calling Baker Mayfield A ‘F**king Midget’

ESPN Cleveland host Tony Grossi has been suspended after a hot mic picked up a comment from him on Baker Mayfield.

Grossi didn't realize he was on air Tuesday when he was discussing all the quarterbacks the Browns had missed out on in the draft the past couple years.

During his list, he referred to Browns starter Baker Mayfield as a “f**king midget.” You can listen to his comments below.

#browns they just called baker a f*****g midget on espn cleveland when they thought the mics were off pic.twitter.com/iSh3scQRCt — Liam (@leojokerhart) February 25, 2020

here is the video of @TonyGrossi not realizing he was on-air when he called @bakermayfield a “f***ing midget” Goldhammer and Rizzo immediately knew this was trouble. Jesus, Tony. pic.twitter.com/I503raDLbT — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) February 25, 2020

ESPN Cleveland announced that Grossi had been suspended “immediately and indefinitely.” They also announced they’d “pursue sensitivity and inclusion training for everyone on” the “content teams” across the “company.”

Should Grossi have called Baker Mayfield a “f**king midget” on a hot mic? Probably not, but this is an absurd overreaction by ESPN Cleveland.

He’s suspended? Sensitivity training? He called Mayfield a “f**king midget” while ranting about the quarterbacks the Browns missed without realizing he was broadcasting.

The idea he should be suspended is laughable. He should apologize and everybody should get back to work. Tacking on sensitivity training is beyond stupid and unnecessary.

I think we all know Mayfield isn’t an actual little person, but he is shorter than your standard quarterback.

What Grossi said was stupid, but suspending him and demanding sensitivity training is even dumber. Society really needs to toughen up.