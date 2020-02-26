Joe Burrow Praises Baker Mayfield’s ‘Mentality’

Joe Burrow is apparently a big fan of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The LSU Heisman-winning quarterback is assumed to be the first pick when the Bengals open the draft in April, and he seems to think Mayfield provides a good template. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I really admire Baker’s mentality. Coming in, if you’re the No. 1 pick, the team that’s picking No. 1 is there for a reason so there are going to be ups and downs and you have to stay steady through the process,” Burrow said when talking about Mayfield and comparisons in attitude, according to Yahoo Sports.

I’m not an expert, but I’m pretty sure praising Baker Mayfield isn’t a smart idea if you’re looking to be a successful NFL quarterback.

Do you know how many playoff games Mayfield has won during his career? Zero. He’s won a grand total of zero.

If you want an idea of what to do in the NFL, Baker Mayfield is the exact opposite of what you should do. He’s cocky and he doesn’t win.

It’s literally the worst combination possible.

If I’m running an NFL team, I don’t want my quarterback to be anything like the Browns starter. I’d like somebody who actually wins games.

I know that’s a lot to ask in the NFL when you’re paying a guy millions to lead a team, but I think it’s the minimum that should be done.

So far, we’ve seen nothing to suggest Mayfield can do that.