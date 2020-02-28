‘Stop Apologizing And Telling Me There Is A Bright Side To A Dictator’: Ana Navarro Lashes Out At Bernie Sanders

Ana Navarro lost her patience Friday with Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, calling on him to stop making excuses for the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

Navarro, who was guest-hosting ABC’s “The View,” responded to the most recent Democratic primary debate and the argument between Sanders and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg over who was in better health.

WATCH:

Sanders, when asked about his recent heart attack and his promise to be transparent, turned on Bloomberg and said, “You have two stents as well.”

“25 years ago,” Bloomberg shot back.

“We both have two stents. It’s done about a million times a year,” Sanders continued, explaining that he had also released his prior medical history.

“Why is he such a snitch?” Joy Behar asked. “You had it, too.”

“Democrats, I’m begging you to get —” the network muted the rest of Navarro’s sentence. (RELATED: ‘He’s Getting Some Practice’: Ana Navarro Says Biden Outburst Is Proof He Can Handle A ‘Damn Liar’ Like Trump)

“We have two of the candidates debating over who had more heart attacks,” Navarro continued, shaking her head. “Stop debating that and Bernie, maybe just maybe, stop apologizing and telling me there’s a bright side to a dictator like Fidel Castro. There is not!”

Navarro went on to defend Democratic Florida Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, saying that they did not deserve the backlash for calling out a Democratic candidate who was making excuses for a dictator.