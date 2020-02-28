HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Michigan 81-74, Badgers Improve To 18-10

The Wisconsin Badgers got a monster Thursday night win 81-74 over the Michigan Wolverines.

Entering the game, I preached that this was a monster opportunity for us to boost our resume with a win over a ranked team on the road. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michigan is a hell of a program and they’re one of the best teams in America at the moment. We entered the game knowing exactly what challenges faced us.

D’Mitrik Trice might have played the most impressive game of his career with the Badgers. He torched Michigan to the tune of 28 points, and Aleem Ford and Micah Potter each chipped in another 18.

Despite a very poor showing from Nate Reuvers, we still balled out on every level. From opening tip through the clock hitting zero, Wisconsin controlled the entire game.

It might be our most impressive performance of the season.

Now, Wisconsin is 18-10 and officially one of the hottest teams in America. It’s amazing to see where this team has gone since the start of the season.

We got off to an atrocious start, but Greg Gard has us running like a well-oiled machine right now.

I hope all our haters and critics are watching because the Badgers are sending a message to America. We’re playing our best basketball of the season right now, and nobody wants a piece of us.

We now have a matchup with Minnesota looming on the horizon Sunday night. Can’t wait to take on the challenge!