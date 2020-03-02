Six Big 10 Teams Could Finish With At Least 13 Conference Wins, Multiple Teams In The Hunt For First Place With 2 Games Left

The Big 10 basketball standings are pure chaos as of Monday morning.

As of this moment, there are six teams in the Big 10 that could still be in the hunt for the top spot. Maryland is in first at 13-5, but Wisconsin, Michigan State, Illinois, Penn State and Iowa all could hit 13 wins by the end of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the full rankings below.

Everyone’s got two left. What a final week it will be. pic.twitter.com/waOwxN602x — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 2, 2020

If the tournament started today, the top four in order would be Maryland, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Illinois. You can see a projected bracket below.

Only a handful more of these updates before it’s official. pic.twitter.com/q2tSsNixjV — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 2, 2020

Big 10 basketball this season has been out of control. It’s absolutely absurd. Here we are with two games remaining, and a large chunk of the conference is still in play for top seeds.

There is very little clarity going into the final pair of games for all the teams. Maryland controls their own fate, but all hell will break loose if they lose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maryland Men’s Basketball (@terrapinhoops) on Feb 29, 2020 at 7:18pm PST

I can’t remember the last time we saw so much chaos in a single conference. Six teams in the hunt for the top spot!

Maryland plays Rutgers and Michigan before the season ends. There’s a very real chance they lose at least one of those games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maryland Men’s Basketball (@terrapinhoops) on Feb 29, 2020 at 5:47pm PST

If that happens, it’s off to the races because there will be more carnage than we know what to do with.

I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds! Should be fun!