Maryland Basketball Coach Mark Turgeon Rips The Start Time Of Games

Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon ripped the late start time of games after beating Minnesota 74-73 late Wednesday night.

“My goal is to be in my driveway before 4:30. We played a 9:00 EST game at Minnesota on a weeknight. It makes no sense,” Turgeon said after getting the huge win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mark Turgeon finding a new way to complain about life in the Big Ten in every postgame interview he does is an interesting strategy pic.twitter.com/RI3vsjBJLZ — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) February 27, 2020

Turgeon is 100% correct. He couldn’t be more correct if he tried. There’s nothing worse than late start times out here on the east coast.

It absolutely sucks. Who the hell wants to start watching a game at 9:00 EST on a weeknight? The answer is absolutely nobody.

Now, we do it because we’re fans of our teams, and we’ll always show up and show out with our colors. Having said that, Turgeon and fans everywhere have a right to be annoyed by this nonsense.

It just doesn’t add up for us to have to start games so damn late. We all have these weird things called jobs, and those of us building empires are up long before the sun is in the sky.

Big 10 games shouldn’t ever start after 8:00 EST. They just shouldn’t. That’s 7:00 CST for everybody in the middle of the country.

That’s more than late enough for everyone involved, and I’ll 100% die on this hill.

Let’s hope the people in charge start giving us some better start times!