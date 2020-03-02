Deontay Wilder Officially Forces Third Boxing Match Against Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will officially fight for a third time.

According to Yahoo Sports, Wilder has exercised the option in his contract to force a third fight against Fury after getting crushed in the rematch. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Top Rank President Todd duBoef is aiming for the fight to take place this summer.

THE GYPSY KING IS THE KING OF BOXING! ????#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/3qDbApeXsH — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

This rematch is going to make a ton of money. The second fight in the saga was the most-watched boxing match in nearly two decades.

I think there’s a very good chance the third fight in the series between Wilder and Fury could even go further north with pay-per-view buys.

Naturally, I’m all in on Fury winning the third fight. While I don’t have anything against Wilder, Fury is just such an entertaining fighter.

The man moves the needle in a way that we don’t see from other fighters, and boxing needs him to be at the top of his game.

Given how badly he beat Wilder in the second fight, I’d fully expect him to do the same in the third bout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on Feb 24, 2020 at 9:17am PST

Buckle up, folks, because we’re in for a fun time whenever the third fight goes down.