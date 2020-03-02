‘The Dirtiest Thugs I’ve Ever Seen’: Meghan McCain Rips Bernie Bros Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Meghan McCain tore into Bernie Sanders supporters Monday, saying that she expected the battle within the Democratic Party to get uglier before the primary ended.

McCain addressed the topic on ABC’s “The View,” less than 24 hours before Super Tuesday and the next official contests for the Democratic presidential nomination began. (RELATED: ‘They’ll Rain Holy Hell’: Meghan McCain Says The ‘Kraken’ Is Coming In The Democratic Primary)

Whoopi Goldberg began the conversation by saying that she just wanted a return to a system that she could have more faith in.

“Look, here’s the thing. I want that system put back. I want the diplomats. I want the scientists. I want that back,” Goldberg said. “Now, I love new people coming in but I need somebody to fix this and retool it so we can get on with the business of living in America because if you come in with brand new stuff on top of the stuff you have to fix, I get confused. I’m not going to lie.”

McCain agreed, saying that a lot of Americans probably felt the same way — and that’s why Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, running on revolutionary ideals and promises of major overhauls, scared some people.

“I think when you’re talking about Bernie Sanders completely remaking and reanimating not just our health care system but the United States of America as it has existed since its incarnation, people get very nervous right now,” she expained.

McCain went on to say that the Democratic primary overall was shaping up to be a cage match, and that she believed the Bernie Bros were gearing up for a brawl. “This is his Alamo. This is his absolute last chance to become president. Him and his supporters are the dirtiest thugs I’ve ever seen on all of social media. They’re not going to let this go. The argument between the AOCs of the party and the more traditional Democrats, I think it’s going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better.”

Sanders has said on a number of occasions that he would support the Democratic nominee no matter who it was, but whether or not his supporters — particularly those who are most passionate about his candidacy — would fall in line and do the same is unlcear.