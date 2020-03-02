Watch Henry Ruggs Basketball Dunking Highlights

Former Alabama football star Henry Ruggs was apparently a freak of nature at basketball back in high school.

ESPN tweeted a video of the former Crimson Tide receiver playing basketball in high school, and his dunking ability is off the charts. I can't speak to the rest of his game, but his ability to get off of the floor is the definition of elite. Give it a watch below.

This Henry Ruggs dunk mixtape from high school is NASTY (via @Hudl) pic.twitter.com/uQ4aBgF87a — ESPN (@espn) March 1, 2020

That’s the definition of elite athleticism. It almost makes you wonder why Ruggs gave up basketball in favor of football.

Imagine being a kid coming out of your math test, walking onto a basketball court and having to defend that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry J Ruggs III™️ (@ruggs_iii) on Feb 27, 2020 at 1:02pm PST

I don’t know what kind of future Ruggs has in the NFL, but I know that I would just heave jump balls his way if I was his quarterback.

How do you even defend against that kind of jumping ability? I’m not sure that you can.

This young man is going to be a lot of fun to watch for years to come in the NFL. That much is for sure.