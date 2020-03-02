Editorial

Watch Henry Ruggs Basketball Dunking Highlights

NCAA Football: Alabama at Auburn

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Former Alabama football star Henry Ruggs was apparently a freak of nature at basketball back in high school.

ESPN tweeted a video of the former Crimson Tide receiver playing basketball in high school, and his dunking ability is off the charts. I can’t speak to the rest of his game, but his ability to get off of the floor is the definition of elite. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s the definition of elite athleticism. It almost makes you wonder why Ruggs gave up basketball in favor of football.

Imagine being a kid coming out of your math test, walking onto a basketball court and having to defend that.

 

I don’t know what kind of future Ruggs has in the NFL, but I know that I would just heave jump balls his way if I was his quarterback.

How do you even defend against that kind of jumping ability? I’m not sure that you can.

This young man is going to be a lot of fun to watch for years to come in the NFL. That much is for sure.