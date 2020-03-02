Prepare For March Madness With Big Ten Elite Special On Wisconsin’s Final Four Runs

March is here, and that means it’s time to start preparing for the tournament.

This past Sunday, I found myself with some free time as I waited for the Wisconsin game to start against Minnesota. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Prior to our big win, I found a special from the Big Ten Network about the Badgers back-to-back Final Four appearances in 2014 and 2015.

Naturally, I had to fire it up and watch. I was locked in from start to finish. I’m honestly not sure how I’d never seen this before.

It’s absolutely awesome. Give it a watch below.

Whether I live to be 100 or die in the next week, our Final Four runs were something that might never be topped when it comes to sports.

I remember the night we beat Kentucky like it was yesterday. We partied like hell in the bars, I was standing on the bar counter top leading chants and we rioted in the streets and set the world of college basketball on fire.

Again, I’m not sure it’ll ever be topped.

Unfortunately, the refs screwed us out of the national title in 2015, and that’s something we’ll never get over back home.

The refs screwing us against Duke was honestly nothing short of a crime against the entire state of Wisconsin.

Either way, it was a hell of a run, and I’m glad I could share the memories with so many people. Now, let’s get to work breaking down all the options for March Madness this time around.