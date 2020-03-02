NFL Combine Gets Huge TV Ratings In Primetime On The NFL Network

The NFL combine generated some big TV ratings.

According to ProFootballTalk, the activities Thursday night on the NFL Network averaged an impressive 322,000 viewers and peaked at more than half a million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known yet what type of numbers the NFL combine got on ESPN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Mar 1, 2020 at 6:30am PST

This just goes to show how popular the NFL is and how people are always interested. I’d love to see the numbers from ESPN.

I have no doubt they’re even bigger. Moving the combine to primetime was a genius idea for everybody involved.

4.39 (adjusted) for Jonathan Taylor. #USF fans remember him, right? 135 rushing yards, 2 TD on 16 carries. Also had his first 2 TD receptions of his career. Remember? 49-0, #Wisconsin. They were the team with a competent offense. #NFLCombinepic.twitter.com/5WHgy1aREm — CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) February 29, 2020

Say whatever you want about Roger Goodell, but there’s no doubt at all that he knows how to get eyeballs on the league.

When hundreds of thousands of people are tuning in to watch athletes get tested, you know you’re doing something correct.

I also have no doubt the draft itself will put up some giant TV numbers in late April. Things are rolling right now for the league!