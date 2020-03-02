Proposed NFL Playoffs Expansion Could Be Worth $150 Million

The NFL stands to make a ton of money by adding two extra teams to the playoffs.

Under the proposed CBA, the NFL would expand the field for the playoffs from 12 teams to 14. According to ProFootballTalk, the NFLPA estimates the added games would result in an extra $150 million for the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s really simple, folks. Money dictates everything in pro sports. That’s just the way it works. That’s the reality of the situation.

Do you know why the playoffs and regular season are both likely to expand? Because there’s way too much money on the table to not do it.

Money moves the needle. Money gets people talking. Money gets deals done. Given the reality of the situation, there’s no shot the NFL is going to leave $150 million on the table.

It’s just not going to happen.

As long as there’s money to be made, the NFL will do whatever it takes to stack up the cash and pad their bank accounts.

That’s life, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Prepare yourself for more playoff games and an expanded regular season because both are likely to happen.