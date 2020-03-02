REPORT: Tom Brady Is In ‘Consistent Contact’ With Antonio Brown, Wants To Play With Him Again

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady are apparently talking a ton these days.

According to ESPN, two people close to Brown claimed that Brady and the disgraced NFL receiver are in “consistent contact.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Mar 1, 2020 at 6:49am PST

An attorney for the former Steelers star added that the six-time Super Bowl champ with the Patriots is telling his client to remain ready so the “two can reunite on the field at Brady’s next stop.”

Obviously, anything you hear from Antonio Brown shouldn’t be trusted at all. There’s nothing about him to make anybody believe he’s a reliable source.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Feb 27, 2020 at 3:29pm PST

He’s great at generating attention for himself. That’s pretty much Antonio Brown’s greatest talent at this point. He just finds a way to always have a light shining on him.

I find this story so hard to believe. Winners like to surround themselves with winners. That’s just human nature.

You want to be around people of a similar stature. Sure, Brown and Brady were teammates for a single game, but why would the Patriots quarterback feel any loyalty to him?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Feb 16, 2020 at 8:32pm PST

Until I find some concrete proof of this being legit, I’m going to chalk it up to Brown trying to get back into the news.