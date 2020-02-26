Steelers GM Kevin Coblert Says The Team Has ‘Moved On’ From Antonio Brown As A Player, Will Offer To Help Him

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it clear they’re not bringing Antonio Brown back.

Head coach Mike Tomlin already said the team wouldn’t be re-signing the troubled receiver, and his boss has no re-enforced the message that Brown’s days as a member of the Steelers are officially over.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told ProFootballTalk the following in part about if the team’s interested in Brown:

Antonio Brown will always be a Pittsburgh Steeler in our minds from that personal standpoint. We’ll always be there to support him when he needs help, if he needs help, and that will never change. But as Antonio Brown 84, AB, the football player? No, we’ve moved on from that, and we’re comfortable with that.

I don’t understand why anybody would think the Steelers would bring Brown back. He’s nothing but a cancer in the locker room, and he burned every single bridge possible on his way out of Pittsburgh.

On top of all of that, he's also facing serious criminal charges after allegedly getting into it with a moving truck driver.

He’s literally untouchable at this point if you’re an NFL team. There’s incredibly limited upside, and there’s a ton of downside.

You just can’t risk it. Bringing in Brown and having him do something stupid is the kind of call that could cost a GM his job.

While I think we all hope Brown gets whatever help he might need, he’s way too toxic to be anywhere near a pro football team.