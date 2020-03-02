Wisconsin Is Ranked 24th In The Latest College Basketball Polls

The Wisconsin Badgers have broken into the top 25.

The latest AP top 25 and coaches polls were released Monday, and the Badgers were ranked 24th in both of them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 2, 2020 at 9:18am PST

How much does it hurt, folks? How much does it hurt? You all talked trash to me nonstop all season long, and here we are.

We have a week left, the Badgers are ranked, we’re 19-10, we’re on a path to get a great tournament seed and now we’re ranked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 1, 2020 at 8:21pm PST

What’s that saying? The man who laughs last laughs the loudest? Yes, that’s the one I was looking for. That seems to apply nicely to this situation.

None of you wanted to listen. You just wanted to come in here and mock me without mercy when the Badgers were struggling and seemingly spiraling downward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 1, 2020 at 7:02pm PST

I kept my mouth shut, I just kept getting to work and I waited for the opportunity to strike. Well, it’s March and we’re rolling.

I hope it was worth it for all the haters and critics out there. I hope it was worth it.