Zion Williamson Scores 35 Points During Loss To LeBron James And The Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans phenom Zion Williamson balled out Sunday night during a 122-114 loss to the Lakers and LeBron James.

In their second matchup, the NBA rookie dropped a staggering 35 points in the losing effort. He dominated from start to finish and missed a grand total of only four shots.

You can watch highlights of his performance below.

Is there anybody out there who still doesn’t think Zion will be a star in the NBA? This young man has only played a handful of games so far, and he’s just torching people.

I understand he didn’t get the win last night, but he still dominated one of the best teams in the league at the age of 19!

He’s simply a freak of nature athletically, and there’s no other way necessary to describe what he does on the court.

He’s essentially a middle linebacker playing forward in the NBA. To say he’s exceeded expectations would be an understatement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Pelicans (@pelicansnba) on Mar 1, 2020 at 6:39pm PST

I can’t wait to see what he does next because he’s done nothing other than blow us all away so far.