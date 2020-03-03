Trump Says Bloomberg Is The Biggest Loser, Has Nothing But The Nickname ‘Mini Mike’

President Donald Trump labels New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren as Super Tuesday’s losers.

Political consultants took the former Republican mayor to the cleaners, Trump said in a tweet after former Vice President Joe Biden won the presidential primaries in several states. The president also throttled Warren in a follow-up tweet as well.

“The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His ‘political’ consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike!”

Trump also poked fun at Warren, telling his Twitter followers in a separate tweet that the Democrat was “the loser of the night.” (RELATED: Biden Wins Minnesota, Oklahoma And Tennessee, Sanders Wins Colorado In Second Round Of Super Tuesday Results)

“Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night,” the president said in a Super Tuesday tweet. “She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!”

Warren came in third place in her home state of Massachusetts.

Biden fleshed out big wins in Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee, while Bloomberg managed to scrape together a win in American Samoa. Bloomberg has spent roughly $500 million ads leading up to Super Tuesday, plastering advertisements on Facebook and in the media ecosphere.

