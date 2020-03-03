Hillary Clinton Had Some Harsh Words For Bernie Sanders, Again

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton once again had some tough words for Democratic front runner Independent Vermont Sen. Bernard Sanders, saying his campaign is “just baloney” during an interview with “Good Morning America” released on Tuesday.

“That was my authentic opinion then; it’s my authentic opinion now,” Clinton said as she told host Linsey Davis that her criticisms of Sanders have not shifted — referencing a docuseries where she said “nobody” liked Sanders and he “got nothing done” while in office.

“He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.” She said in the documentary. (RELATED: Judge Orders Hillary Clinton To Appear For Deposition As Part Of Judicial Watch Lawsuit)

"I think we ought to be more understanding and realistic on what it takes to get change in this big, complicated, pluralistic democracy of ours." @HillaryClinton says she stands by her opinion in her @hulu documentary that Bernie Sander's campaign is "just bologna."

“My reaction is, let’s follow the rules. We’ve got rules. We had rules last time and we have rules this time. I think it’s always a good idea to follow the rules. Everybody knew what they were when you got into it.”

Clinton noted that if Sanders was the presidential nominee he could potentially cost Democrats their majority in the House of Representatives and prevent them from taking the Senate. The former secretary of state also said she would not yet announce which Democrat she would endorse for president.

“Change is hard, it’s not glamorous, it doesn’t fit into a soundbite and yet the people who were elected in 2018 are out there doing the people’s work. I think we ought to be more understanding and realistic on what it takes to get change in this big, complicated, pluralistic democracy of ours.”

She continued, “Today is obviously a big day. I’m just watching and hoping that we nominate whoever is the strongest candidate to take out the current incumbent. That’s the only thing that really matters at the end of the day.”