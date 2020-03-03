Minnesota Superstar Quarterback Tanner Morgan Believes He Can Still ‘Get Better’ For The 2020 Season

Minnesota star quarterback Tanner Morgan thinks he still has a ton of room for improvement in his game.

Morgan and the Gophers took the football world by storm last season going 11-2, and Morgan was a huge part of that success. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Saturday Tradition, he told the media ahead of spring practice, “I can get a lot better, I need to grow higher in a lot of areas in my personal game.”

While I hate the Gophers and enjoy smacking them around on a near yearly basis, it’s hard to deny that Morgan is incredibly talented.

He can make plays with his arm, he’s smart with his decisions on the field, he runs the RPO with the best of them and he can extend plays with his legs.

If he takes another big jump forward in his play on the field, then he’s going to be incredibly challenging to stop.

Having said that, he probably still won’t be good enough to beat the Badgers. Do we all remember last season when everybody pretended like the Gophers were going to take it to Wisconsin?

That sure was cute. We rolled up to the Twin Cities, punched the Gophers and P.J. Fleck in the mouth and came home like it was nothing.

I hope Morgan only continues to get better. It’ll make it that much sweeter when we beat them like a rented mule again.

Stay frosty, Morgan. Trust me, we’re watching and ready to humble the whole Minnesota program.