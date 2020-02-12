Target Accidentally Sells ‘Minnesota Badgers’ Onesies

Target recently made a very embarrassing mistake.

A location of the store in Minneapolis was briefly selling “Minnesota Badgers” onesies by mistake, according to WCCO.

Target apologized for the very embarrassing mistake, which I’m sure enraged fans on both sides of the Wisconsin/Minnesota border. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a photo of the onesie below.

‘Minnesota Badgers’: Target Apologizes For Erroneous Onesies https://t.co/OPrHEwN5xJ pic.twitter.com/9ZQ6p149s5 — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) February 11, 2020

I’m not saying somebody should go to prison for this mistake, but I’m not ruling it out either. Anybody who puts the words Minnesota and Badgers on the same item is not somebody we want walking around society.

Whoever made this mistake is a clear and present danger to society.

As a Wisconsin man, I want nothing to do with our sad and pathetic neighbors to the west. You know what everybody in Minnesota has in common?

They all wish they were living in Wisconsin. We’re better at literally everything. There’s nothing people in Minnesota do that we can’t do better.

The difference is only made worse once you start comparing sports.

Target owes an apology to everybody in the state of Wisconsin. For one brief moment, the people of Minnesota were compared to the great people of Wisconsin.

While I’m sure they’re happy, we’re damn sure not. Apologize to me directly, Target! Apologize.