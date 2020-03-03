Police Won’t Charge Kareem Hunt For Marijuana Possession After Traffic Stop

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt won’t face drug charges from a recent traffic stop.

The young running back with a history of issues was stopped in January by police outside of Cleveland. During the traffic stop, he had marijuana taken from him.

While it didn’t seem like he’d be charged, police have now confirmed that he won’t. Police told the Beacon Journal that they “will not be pursuing” weed possession charges against the NFL player.

Hunt should consider himself very lucky. He’s already on thin ice with the NFL, and getting arrested would be extremely bad for his track record.

He already got tossed off of the Chiefs after he appeared to kick a woman on a video released by TMZ. The last thing he needs is more issues.

Now, this doesn’t mean the league still won’t punish him or the Browns won’t punish him. While I find that unlikely to happen, it’s certainly possible.

Hunt needs to do whatever is necessary to stay in the good graces of Roger Goodell and the Browns. Again, he got very lucky here, and he should be thankful.

Hopefully, this serves as a bit of a wake up call for Hunt. If he makes a couple more mistakes, he could be looking at needing a new career.