NFL Bans Kareem Hunt From Cleveland Browns Functions And Facilities During Suspension

Cleveland Browns star Kareem Hunt won’t be allowed anywhere near the team during his eight game suspension.

According to Cleveland.com on Wednesday, the running back’s attempt to be around the team during his suspension was denied by the league. That means he can’t return to facilities or events until November 4.

His massive suspension comes after a video surfaced that appeared to show him kicking a woman in a Cleveland residence building while he was on the Chiefs. (RELATED: Kareem Hunt Questioned By Police Outside Of Cleveland Bar)

While this might suck for Hunt and his ability to stay in the know of what’s going on, he should just consider himself lucky that he’s still in the NFL.

The league is really cracking down on violence against women, and Hunt’s alleged actions were caught on film. It wouldn’t have surprised anybody if he’d gotten a much longer suspension than eight games.

Half a season is a very long time, but some would likely argue it’s not long enough.

Now, he’ll have to stay away from the team for more than two months as he serves his suspension. Again, that’s not going to be fun, but at least he’s on a roster.

He should take that time to look in the mirror and decide what type of man he wants to be. Does Hunt want to be an NFL star that is a great role model or does he want to be the kind of guy captured on TMZ footage doing dumb stuff?

That’s the choice the Cleveland Browns running back has to make. Hopefully, he’s learned from his mistakes and it’ll all be smooth sailing from here.