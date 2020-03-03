Princeton Students Complain About Marshawn Lynch Being The Class Day Speaker

Princeton students aren’t pleased with their Class Day speaker being Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch will speak at the event, which is an event put together by the seniors that takes place before commencement, but his lack of openness with the media in the past is apparently a problem for some students, who banded together to write a letter in the Daily Princetonian. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The letter from the students read in part:

Among articles that praised his NFL career and philanthropic contributions, we came across articles discussing Lynch’s reticence with the media and his terse responses at press conferences. In 2013 and 2014, for example, Lynch was fined $50,000 and $100,000 for refusing to speak to the media. During the 2015 Superbowl Media Day, Lynch famously responded to multiple questions with variants of “I’m just here so I won’t get fined.” With no other frame of reference, such reports caused confusion over the set of criteria that led to his nomination.

I honestly thought this was a joke when I first read it. When I saw headlines circulating about this, I thought it was an internet hoax.

It’s not. People are legitimately upset because Marshawn Lynch will be speaking at a school function at Princeton.

The man is one of the most successful players in NFL history, he won a ring with the Seattle Seahawks and he’s an incredibly intelligent guy.

He’s one of the smartest guys you’ll find in the NFL, and he has some really great thoughts on the importance of mental health.

“Take care of y’all bread, so when y’all done, you can go ahead and take care of yourself.” Marshawn Lynch used his time at the podium to give advice to younger players ???? pic.twitter.com/p5poQZA2cq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 13, 2020

These people should be pumped, and nothing else. Watching Marshawn Lynch give a speech would be an awesome experience.

Who cares that he didn’t speak to the media years ago? What a joke.