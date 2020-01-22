Sophie Turner Would Need ‘Big Bucks’ To Do A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff

Don’t expect to see Sophie Turner in any “Game of Thrones” spinoffs anytime soon.

Turner famously played Sansa Stark in the hit HBO series, and it made her one of the most famous actresses out there. However, it doesn’t sound like she has any interest in doing another series. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

“I don’t want to be a part of it. Unless they give me the big bucks, I’m not doing it,” Turner told Variety this past Sunday when talking about a potential spinoff.

I don’t blame Turner at all for not being interested in a spinoff. She spent about a decade of her life dedicated to “Game of Thrones.”

At some point, you just have to move onto the next thing. I think it’s safe to say that’s where Turner and the rest of the cast are.

Despite the horrific ending, “Game of Thrones” had a hell of a run, and everybody involved with it should be incredibly proud.

Turner made Sansa Stark one of the most famous characters in all of television history. Would a series about her being the queen in the north be worth watching?

Probably, but it’s also necessary to know when it’s time to turn the music off and head home. Again, that’s where we’re at with “Game of Thrones.”

I’m excited for the prequels. I really am. My expectations are through the roof, and maybe I’ll want a spinoff involving the original characters eventually.

However, that time isn’t right now. Right now, let’s focus on the prequels and let the original cast do some other stuff with their careers.