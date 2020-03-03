REPORT: Tony Romo’s Deal With CBS Has A Full Value Of $180 Million

Tony Romo’s deal with CBS to commentate NFL games is bigger than initially believed.

It was originally reported that the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback would receive $17 million annually from the network to be in the booth, and that it could get up to $100 million in total value. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, we’ve learned that it’s substantially larger in total scope. According to Andrew Marchand, the deal’s 10-year total value is a staggering $180 million. He’ll get $17.5 million in annual salary from CBS and he’ll get perks valued at $500,000 every year.

I think it’s safe to say CBS thinks Romo is a star. They’re paying him more money to sit in the booth than he made to throw a football.

Sit back and think about that for a second. Romo was one of the better quarterbacks in the league during his playing days.

He might never have won a Super Bowl, but he was a very solid passer of the ball.

Yet, he’s substantially more valuable on the market to commentate NFL games. It’s not hard to see why.

Romo has almost become more entertaining than the actual action on the field.

Now, he’s going to make a ton of money over the next decade. Good for him. You love to see a guy get paid in a big way.