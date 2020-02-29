CBS Will Pay Tony Romo $17 Million Annually To Commentate NFL Games

CBS is going to pay Tony Romo a stunning amount of money to commentate NFL games.

Romo, who might be the most popular commentator on TV, has agreed to a $17 million annual salary with CBS, according to Andrew Marchand.

His total deal could be worth up to $100 million. He is now the highest paid commentator in the history of football.

It’s pretty wild how successful Romo has been off of the field. He was a damn good quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s become a superstar as commentator.

Now, he’s making more money than the vast majority of players in the NFL do, and he’s not risking his health at all.

It’s also pretty cool to see a guy like Romo succeed in life. You want to see good people go far in life, and he’s always come off a genuinely good person.

Now, he’s going to make a ton of money on CBS over the next few years. Good for him. He’s going to be swimming in cash.