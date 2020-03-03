Liberal Journalist Partially Suspended From Twitter For Reporting Joe Biden’s Own Words

Twitter partially suspended a liberal-leaning journalist after citing one of former Vice President Joe Biden’s most recent gaffes.

Liberal journalist Jordan Chariton was limited from engaging in Twitter functions after he said Biden told voters to vote on “Super Thursday.” He was referring to a moment Monday night when Biden told rally goers at a Texas campaign stop to vote on “Super Thur–Tuesday.”

Biden managed to correct himself before finishing his thought, but the gaffe took across across the media ecosphere nonetheless. (RELATED: Twitter Is Suspending 70 Pro-Bloomberg Sock Puppet Accounts For Using Russian-Style Trolling)

“Beto, Pete, Amy and all falling in line Behind @JoeBiden. Meanwhile @JoeBiden tells voters to get out and vote on Super Thursday. Titanic meet iceberg,” Chariton noted in the offending tweet.

NEWS: Twitter has “limited” @JordanChariton’s account—for reporting @JoeBiden’s OWN WORDS. Jordan can’t tweet for 12 hours… for the crime of journalism. @TwitterSupport pic.twitter.com/aKOcqQLov2 — Jenn Dize (@JennElizabethJ) March 3, 2020

Chariton is one of the proprietors of Status Coup, a left-leaning group that describes itself on YouTube as an investigative outlet that “gives the microphone back to the people.” He formerly worked for The Young Turks in 2016 where he covered aspects of the 2016 presidential election.”

Twitter has a policy prohibiting users from disseminating inaccurate false information about voting, but didn’t respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment about what led to Chariton’s partial suspension.

Twitter announced in January a policy allowing users to flag tweets that they believe contain misleading information about how to vote ahead of the 2020 election.

A Twitter user will now be able to use a drop-down menu to flag a tweet as “misleading about an election,” a company spokeswoman told The Wall Street Journal, after which a team of Twitter workers will review the claim and nix the tweet if they determine it carries misinformation.

