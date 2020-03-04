Former Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Claims Nomination Tampering Went Down Ahead Of Awards

Former Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan claimed behind the scenes nomination tampering went down before the 2020 awards show.

Dugan was terminated from her position on Monday, according to a report published Tuesday by Variety. In response, her attorneys filed a complaint alleging that the award show executive producer Ken Ehrlich used his position to influence the nomination process.

Deborah Dugan Fires Back at Recording Academy, Cites Evidence of Alleged Attempts to ‘Influence’ Grammy Noms https://t.co/vLagDalg4Y — Variety (@Variety) March 3, 2020

The accusations against Ehrlich include an email sent to Dugan and an unspecified Mr. Mason implying a superstar might be more likely to perform at the Grammys if a nomination was given. (RELATED: Grammys CEO On ‘Administrative Leave’ After Misconduct Allegations)

“Mr. Ehrlich, the Producer of the Grammys, sent an email to Ms. Dugan and Mr. Mason and outrageously attempted to use his position to influence nomination votes,” the complaint stated, Variety reported. “Specifically, Mr. Ehrlich attempted to press the Academy into nominating a song by a particular superstar in order to increase his ability to convince the superstar to perform at the Grammys. The email reads, in part: ‘looking at the [American Music Awards] nominations this morning, it’s more about who’s NOT there than who is…..and [superstar] is definitely not gonna be happy. minor representation at best……sooo.'”

The document also cited other issues with the nomination system, including artists who are nominated for categories leave the room when their nomination is up for discussion.

Dugan was first put on administrative leave on Jan. 21, right before the award show aired.