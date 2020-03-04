The San Francisco 49ers Are Reportedly Interested In Signing Tom Brady

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have some serious interest in signing Tom Brady.

According to Tom Curran, the 49ers have some real interest in the six-time Super Bowl champion, and Curran even floated the idea of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the Patriots. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his full comments below.

ICYMI: @tomecurran tells @AdamSchein he believes the 49ers conversation surrounding Tom Brady is real from both sides pic.twitter.com/5L1bkA7NeK — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) March 3, 2020

Of all the Brady theories we’ve heard over the past couple months, Jimmy G just swapping places with him might be the most laughable.

I find this entire theory incredibly hard to believe. So, according to Curran, we’re supposed to believe the 49ers are seriously considering just giving their young star quarterback back to the Patriots so they can have Brady.

Yeah, I’m not buying that whatsoever.

Jimmy G has a decade of solid football in front of him. The 49ers would be beyond stupid to cut him so that he can just go sign elsewhere.

I’ve heard a lot of dumb stuff during my life. That’s what happens when you do what I do, but Tom Brady and Jimmy G just swapping teams is without a doubt near the top of the list.

What a wildly bold take from Curran.