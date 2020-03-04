UConn Will Play Ohio State In Football In 2025

UConn will have a public execution on a football field in a few years against Ohio State.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes and Huskies will play in 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. He didn’t list the exact date, but you can bet that it’ll be in September. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ohio State adds 2025 home game with UConn — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 3, 2020

In case you ever wanted to witness a murder, you all finally have your chance. Why would UConn do this to themselves?

The Huskies have one of the worst college football programs in existence. They’re absolutely trash. Even with five years of prep, I’m not sure they could beat the OSU backups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Mar 2, 2020 at 11:34am PST

In fact, I’m pretty confident the Buckeyes could play their third string quarterback and still dominate the Huskies.

We’re talking about a football program that churns out NFL players year after year playing against a team that is lucky to even keep games close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Feb 21, 2020 at 2:12pm PST

This isn’t going to be a game. It’s going to be a televised legal massacre. Good luck, UConn! They’re going to need all the prayers they can muster up to keep this thing within 40.