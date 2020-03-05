REPORT: 22.3% Of Alabama Students Left The LSU Game Before The 4th Quarter Started

A shocking number of Alabama students reportedly left before the fourth quarter during the LSU game.

Alabama tested a program last season to track students who hang around for the entire game, and provide them with rewards. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

AL.com got their hands on the data for people in the program, and it revealed that 22.3% of students enrolled didn’t hang around for the 4th quarter during a loss to the Tigers.

I know Alabama has had some serious problems with student attendance, and I understand it on some occasions.

If the Tide are blowing out a cupcake team, you can’t expect players to stick around. You just can’t. It’s not worth it.

So, trust me when I say I understand players leaving early in some situations.

Having said, leaving early during the LSU game is absurd. Is borderline criminal. How the hell do you leave during the biggest game of the year?

Alabama might not have won, but they sure made a huge push late in the game. Any player who left early should be banned from ever attending another game.

I would go through the roof if I was Nick Saban.

Do better, Alabama. Do much better!