REPORT: Tom Brady Recently Spoke With Robert Kraft And Bill Belichick, Conversation ‘Went Fine’

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reportedly recently spoke with Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick.

According to Ian Rapoport, the six-time Super Bowl champion spoke with the Patriots owner and head coach, and the conversation “went fine.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL insider reported that “until there is a deal, there’s not much to talk about.” You can listen to his full report below.

It’s crazy how little information we’ve had about Brady’s future. I’m not talking about rumors. We’ve had more than enough rumors.

Fans of football have had enough rumors about Brady to last us a lifetime. That’s not up for debate at all.

However, when it comes to actual concrete news and updates about what Brady will do for next season, we’ve gotten next to nothing on the situation.

Him speaking to Belichick and Kraft is the first real report we’ve had of communication on the Patriots end.

Hopefully, this situation is resolved sooner than later because the fans want to know. Where will Brady play?

Let us know in the comments where you think he lands or if he stays with the Pats.