Dana White Pitches Tom Brady On Joining The Las Vegas Raiders

UFC president Dana White made a passionate pitch to Tom Brady to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

In a video circulating social media, White was on the phone with the six-time Super Bowl champion explaining why he needs to join the Raiders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For what it’s worth, Brady is a minority owner of the UFC and he spent time with Raiders owner Mark Davis during UFC 246.

You can listen to the phone call below.

As somebody who is a big fan of Las Vegas, I certainly understand why somebody would want to live there. It’s an awesome place.

It’s a city full of fun options. You can drink, you can gamble, you can party and do just about whatever else.

Now, the Raiders are coming to take the city by storm. Just imagine the kind of press they’d get if they added Tom Brady to the roster.

Having said that, I still don’t see it happening. I’m not really buying into any of this free agency hype with the Patriots quarterback.

Until I see him wearing a different uniform, I don’t think he’s leaving the Pats. I could be wrong, but I doubt it. This seems like a classic smoke and mirrors situation to get what he wants out of New England.

