Wisconsin Badgers Hire Alvis Whitted As Wide Receivers Coach

The Wisconsin Badgers have hired Alvis Whitted to be the new wide receivers coach.

The team announced late Wednesday afternoon that Whitted would be joining Paul Chryst's staff after the departure of Ted Gilmore to Michigan State.

He spent last season with the Packers.

Admittedly, I don’t know a ton about Whitted. He has NFL experience and had a successful career at Colorado State prior to working for the Packers.

On paper, he certainly seems to have all the necessary credentials to help us dominate in the passing game.

Here’s what I do know for sure. Paul Chryst is one of the best coaches in America, and he’s earned the right to be trusted.

If this is Chryst’s guy and the leader of our program thinks Whitted can help the Badgers win football games with an elevated passing attack, then I’m all for it.

Chryst has been way too successful at Wisconsin to be questioned over his staffing decisions.

Now, it’s time to get to work putting together the best receiving group that we can for whichever guy gets under center for Wisconsin.

Whether it’s Jack Coan or Graham Mertz, they’re going to need trustworthy and steady targets to throw at. Let’s get the job done.