Danaa Batgerel Knocks Out Guido Cannetti With Brutal Punch At UFC 248

Danaa Batgerel obliterated Guido Cannetti at UFC 248 on Saturday.

Batgerel landed a brutal punch in the first round against Cannetti, and it ended the fight on the spot. Of all the knockouts we've seen recently, I think there's a good chance this is the craziest.

Watch the unreal punch below.

ONE PUNCH POWER! ???? Danaa Batgerel kicking off #UFC248 in STYLE! ???? ???? Watch LIVE on @UFCFightPass NOW! pic.twitter.com/pRHAEhrmaQ — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

The sound of that hit might be the craziest part about the whole thing. The sound of Batgerel landing that hit makes my skin crawl.

In terms of the UFC and MMA fights, I honestly can’t remember the last time we saw a punch that brutal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Batgerel Danaa (@batgereldanaa) on Mar 7, 2020 at 7:07pm PST

Admittedly, I don’t know a ton about Danaa. I don’t know much at all. However, I’m willing to say he’s going to be a star if this is the kind of energy he’s bringing into the ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Batgerel Danaa (@batgereldanaa) on Mar 7, 2020 at 6:08pm PST

Major props to him for winning his UFC 248 matchup and just ending a man’s soul like it was nothing.